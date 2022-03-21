Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

