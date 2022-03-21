SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

