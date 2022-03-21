SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.02 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

