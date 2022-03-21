Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report $62.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $254.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 613,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

