Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,669,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.