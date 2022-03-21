Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,271. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

