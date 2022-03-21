Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

