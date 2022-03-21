Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

SMTS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

