Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.85). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

SRRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,725,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 22,453 shares valued at $703,978. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $35.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

