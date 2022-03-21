Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $140.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.42 million and the lowest is $139.10 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 4,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,534. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

