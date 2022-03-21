Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $22.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGFY. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Signify Health stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,528,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at $11,742,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

