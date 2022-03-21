Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.17

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 22600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Silgan alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $34,903,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after acquiring an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Silgan by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Silgan by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.