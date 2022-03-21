SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.95

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1058826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.