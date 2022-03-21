SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.95

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1058826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.