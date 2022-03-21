SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.00. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.88.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 3,000 shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total transaction of C$37,730.10. Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838 in the last ninety days.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

