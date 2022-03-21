Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

SKX stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

