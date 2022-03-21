Sonendo (SONX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $6.40 on Monday. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

