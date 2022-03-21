Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Matthew O. Siegel Sells 97,454 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SONO opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.