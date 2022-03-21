Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $603,944.13 and approximately $13,326.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $10.27 or 0.00024800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00036687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00108277 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

