Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 18th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

SPKKY stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

