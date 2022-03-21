Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 18th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
SPKKY stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.
About Spark New Zealand
