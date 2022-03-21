Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAQ stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPAQ shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

As of March 16, 2022, Spartan Acquisition Corp. III was acquired by SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III, in a reverse merger transaction. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

