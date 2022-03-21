Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 328.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.70.

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

