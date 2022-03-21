SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 737.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 435,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.94. 401,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,684. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22.

