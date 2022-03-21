SPINDLE Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $421,178.22 and approximately $573.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,172.85 or 0.99903181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00293276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00139196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00276545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00030903 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

