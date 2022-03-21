Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $3,331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 549.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $2,232,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 360.6% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $1,146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $37.41 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

