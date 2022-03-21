Spire Wealth Management Has $188,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,649,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

