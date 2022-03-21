Spire Wealth Management Has $193,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 652.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

