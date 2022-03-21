Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Exponent by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

