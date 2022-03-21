Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 513.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

