Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $318.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average is $359.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

