Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Down 6.6%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.10. 1,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

