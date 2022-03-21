SQL Technologies Corp’s (NASDAQ:SKYX) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

SQL Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. SQL Technologies had issued 1,650,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of SKYX opened at $13.51 on Monday. SQL Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)
