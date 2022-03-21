SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Cut to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.33.

Get SSP Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.