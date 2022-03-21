St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635 ($21.26).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($22.95) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.64), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($494,722.50).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,477.50 ($19.21) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,551.20. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.