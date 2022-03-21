STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.