Stably USD Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Stably USD has a total market cap of $480,745.63 and $18,299.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00036110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00108767 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,439,110 coins and its circulating supply is 488,770 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

