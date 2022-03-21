Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.24) to GBX 515 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.54) to GBX 690 ($8.97) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.67) to GBX 700 ($9.10) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $506.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.