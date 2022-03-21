Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.24) to GBX 515 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.54) to GBX 690 ($8.97) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.67) to GBX 700 ($9.10) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $506.70.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.