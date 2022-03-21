Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

SGU stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Star Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Star Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

