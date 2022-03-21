Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
SGU stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.
Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Group (SGU)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.