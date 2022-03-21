State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 9,055 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $77,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

