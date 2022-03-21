State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 768,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,026,000 after acquiring an additional 215,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

