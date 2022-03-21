State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avnet were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

