State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,215 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 138.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AEO opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

