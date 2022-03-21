Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
Shares of SCS opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.
Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
