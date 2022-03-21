Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.