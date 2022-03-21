Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 6,403 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $300.43 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day moving average of $310.70.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

