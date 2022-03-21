Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

