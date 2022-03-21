Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $21.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.72.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $10.54 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.58 million and a P/E ratio of 351.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.