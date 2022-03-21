StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.
Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
