StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

