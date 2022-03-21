StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
