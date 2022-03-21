StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $9.50 on Friday. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.50.
About Kadmon (Get Rating)
