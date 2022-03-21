StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.64. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.