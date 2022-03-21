StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $0.61 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

